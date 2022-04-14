Dehradun (Uttarakhand): While hearing the Dharma Sansad hate speech matter, the Supreme Court asked the Uttarakhand government to file a status report by April 22. Previously, the Uttarakhand government had told the Supreme Court that an FIR was registered against four persons in the Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech incident. On the other hand, the counsel of the petitioner Kapil Sibal raised the matter before the Supreme Court that a similar programme was conducted in Himachal Pradesh on April 17. Hence, while hearing the petition on Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed the petitioner that they could hand over a copy of the case to the counsel of the Himachal Pradesh government in advance. Besides, the court also asked the petitioner to make aware the authority concerned of Himachal Pradesh about the Supreme Court's earlier rulings in the matter.

