Kota (Rajasthan): Minister Shanti Dhariwal has seconded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement that Sachin Pilot had conspired with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to topple the Rajasthan government in 2020. “Chief Minister Gehlot is right. There's nothing wrong with that. I agree with his point. We have seen this ourselves,” Dhariwal said.

Also read: Show of unity by Congress leaders in Rajasthan

His statement comes on the heels of Shekhawat's recent statement saying that Pilot had “erred” in July 2020 “otherwise the Congress government in Rajasthan would have fallen as happened in Madhya Pradesh”. Gehlot on Sunday said that Shekhawat's statement proved his and Pilot's conspiracy to destabilise the government. Dhariwal while reacting to the statement of Dausa BJP MP Jaskaur Meena that a “situation (rebellion) like Maharashtra would be created in Rajasthan”, said that “BJP leaders have been embarrassed in the past and they will be embarrassed now. This was proven in the recent Rajya Sabha elections".

Congress won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan in the recently held elections. Dhariwal also refuted former MLA Prahlad Gunjal's allegations of wrongdoing against him. "Bhairon Singh Shekhawat had also asked for my files, but returned them after he found nothing against me," he said.