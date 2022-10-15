Varanasi: The festival of Deepawali is around the corner. The festival of lights- Deepawali begins with Dhanteras. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22. According to the Panchang, on October 22, Trayodashi Tithi will start after 4:33 pm in the day. With Trayodashi, Pradosh Kaal will also start.

It is said that Shani is the brother of Yamraj. Therefore, due to both Trayodashi and Shani falling in the Pradosh period, it will be a wonderful coincidence this year. Astrologers say that this time Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Yai Jai Yoga, and Tripushkar Yoga are falling on the day of Dhanteras, implying this Dhanteras is going to be very auspicious for everyone.

Tripushkar Yoga will remain till 4:33 pm. Such yoga is being formed after 66 years. Trayodashi Yoga will remain till 5:26 pm on October 23. The importance of donating lamps during Dhanteras and the auspicious timings for it are listed below.

Pradosh Kaal timings are from 4:35 pm to 5:26 pm. If Pisces donate a lamp during the said auspicious timings, it will result in a stable state of mind and will help in eradicating problems. For Aries, there will be an increase in income if they donate a lamp between 5:26 pm to 7:03 pm. All in all, you can donate lamps from 4:35 PM to 7:03 pm on Dhanteras.

Know what your stars say on this Dhanteras. Read on to know what to buy on this day according to your zodiac sign so that the blessings of the God of wealth Kuber and Mother Lakshmi remain.

Aries: You should buy gold and silver jewelry, and along with it invest in property as it will be auspicious for you.

Taurus: On the occasion of Dhanteras, the people of this zodiac can buy silver or diamond jewelry. If you are planning to buy a vehicle, then this Dhanteras will be very auspicious for you.

Gemini: Buying gold or silver jewelry or electronic items will have a beneficial effect on you.

Cancer: You can buy silver jewelry this Dhanteras. It will also be beneficial for you to invest in the stock market.

Leo: The purchase of gold or silver items can be auspicious for Leos, owned by the Sun.

Virgo: You can buy electronic items, and buying gold and silver items will also benefit you.

Libra: People of this zodiac can be benefitted by buying silver jewelry. Investing in the share market will also be profitable.

Scorpio: Scorpions can get good profits by investing in property. Buying gold and silver can also be fruitful.

Sagittarius: You can benefit from buying gold ornaments, and if you are planning to buy land, then Dhanteras will be auspicious for you.

Capricorn: Silver will be auspicious for the people of this zodiac. You should buy silver jewelry or electronic items on the day of Dhanteras.

Aquarius: You can buy silver jewelry, and you can also earn profit by investing in the stock market.