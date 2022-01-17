Dhanbad: In an unprecedented incident in Dhanbad, a woman ran away with her lesbian lover a day after she was married to a man against her wish. The incident is being widely discussed across the city of Dhanbad, while both the involved women have reached out to the Women's Police Station seeking help in the matter.

According to the reports, both the women in concern had been living together for a month before one of the girls was married off by her family on December 11. Immediately after her marriage, the woman absconded from Deoghar where she was married off to, came back to her hometown in Dhanbad, and went to live with her lover. Her family reached out to her but she refused to leave her partner this time.

A month later, the girl's family was questioned about her by her in-laws, while the matter grew serious. The girl consequently reached the women's police station in her area and informed the police that she wants to live with her female partner and does not want to go back to her husband, for which she is being forced by both her maternal and in-laws' families.

The girls concerned have reportedly known each other since childhood, as told by the girl who has married off a month ago. While one of them lived in the Purana Bazar area of the district, the other one lived nearby around the golf ground area. Both of them have been seeing each other as romantic partners for the past few years, despite being criticized by society as well as their families. Both the women admitted at the police station that they are in love with each other and are willing to live together.

The Women's Police station in Dhanbad has acknowledged the matter, while the police officials there are currently busy counseling the women.

