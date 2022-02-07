Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A train accident was averted by the alert loco pilots who immediately applied brakes after a coach of an empty passenger train derailed in Dhanbad. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Monday near Paharpur station of the Dhanbad-Gomo railway line under the Dhanbad Railway Division.

As per the information, the empty passenger train was heading towards Gomo railway station from the down loop line. As the train left the station and reached near the eastern cabin, the 5th and 6th coach somehow derailed.

Senior railways officials rushed to the spot and the maintenance team started the repair work. No one got injured in the incident as the train was empty, but train movement got disrupted on the route and a total of 10 trains including New Delhi Howrah Rajdhani Express, New Delhi Sealdah Express were affected due to the incident. The route was eventually cleared by 11 am.

Read: Bikaner-Guwahati train mishap: Railways provide ex-gratia to families of deceased