Dhanbad (Jharkhand): Two persons were killed in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand when a Scorpio moving at a high speed on a narrow road attempted to overtake a three-wheeler goods carrier. The Scorpio vehicle rammed into a mobile cart selling Paani Puri by the roadside. The impact of the accident was so powerful that the cart tossed up in the air and landed on roadside farmland. While a youth eating Paani Puri near the cart was thrown several feet up air and then landed in the middle of the road. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot after the accident.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The mobile cart was selling Paani Puri near a school under the East Basuriya police outpost in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. The Scorpio vehicle coming from the Ranguni area of the district after overtaking the goods carrier veered off to the opposite flank of the road where the mobile cart was parked. After hitting the mobile cart, the vehicle again turned to the left side of the road and thereafter dashed against a house.

A 10-year-old child and mobile cart owner Rajkumar died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Whereas another injured person Meghlal was admitted to a hospital, police said. A large number of people assembled at the spot after the accident. The vehicle was impounded by the police. The police pacified the protesting crowd and later cleared the road for vehicular traffic.