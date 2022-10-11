Dhanbad: The Dhanbad railway division served a notice on the temple authorities of Lord Hanuman temple to vacate the encroached railway land immediately. This triggered an uproar among the residents of the nearby localities. The Dhanbad rail division has issued the notice to Lord Hanuman temple management located in Bekarbandh railway colony.

The notice is related to the encroachment of railway land. Assistant engineer on behalf of the East Central Railway has issued notice to Lord Hanuman temple officials demanding that they vacate the said encroached railway land, failing which action will be initiated. The encroached land in the Bekarband railway colony under the Dhanbad division of East Central Railway should be vacated within 10 days of the serving of notice. After vacating the said land parcel, the same should be handed over to the Senior Section Engineer of the ECR, the notice stated.

On the other hand, people living in adjoining areas are on the boil after they came to know about the notice. Some of them said that many people were offering prayers and performing puja at Lord Hanuman temple since 1931. Now, the railway department has been demanding the removal of the temple, which is not fair, they said.