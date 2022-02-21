Bhopal: In a special order issued to all the Superintendents of Police by the Director-General of Police Madhya Pradesh, it's been stated that a detailed investigation have to be done in a case related to illegal arms'.

On the instructions of DGP Vivek Johri, the Police Headquarters has instructed the Superintendents of Police of all the districts, that the CID will be the nodal agency in the case related to illegal weapons. If any person is caught with an illegal weapon in the district, then the police will have to go into the details like from where an illegal weapon has been purchased? who was supplier or the seller?

Police first have to nab the supplier of the illegal arms and then have to reach the manufacturers and then burst the whole nexus. Apart from this, complete information of the person arrested in the illegal arms case and the action taken against them has to shared with CID.

It has also been said that police will also allowed to conduct raids and if faces any obstruction during that use of force will also be allowed.

MP is becoming the center of supply for illegal arms

In view of the cases of illegal arms smuggling that have come to the fore in the past, it is being said that Madhya Pradesh is becoming a big center for the supply of illegal arms.

Illegal weapons made in Madhya Pradesh are being supplied to states like Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

According to the report of NCRB 2020, 10 thousand 841 illegal weapons and 2733 bullets have been recovered in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh is second after Uttar Pradesh in terms of illegal arms.