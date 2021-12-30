Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh, Director General of Police (DGP), Mukul Goel, and Inspector General Anti-Terrorist-Squad, GK Goswami on Thursday listed the achievements of UP ATS for 2021 at the Police Headquarters during a press briefing.

The DGP said that in the last 1 year, UP ATS busted terrorist organizations, gangs involved in illegal conversions and human trafficking of Rohingyas in India and curbed the Chinese gangs indulging in financial frauds.

"UP ATS busted the gang that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingyas to illegally infiltrate India using Hindu identity cards and 42 people got arrested. In which 16 Rohingyas, 19 Bangladeshis, and 7 Indians are included, they use to charge 8 to 10 lakh rupees for providing a safe passage for entry and later helping to find a job," the officer said.

"The gang has recently sent a batch of 55 people abroad out of 750 who were infiltrated by the gang and are staying in UP with a Hindu identity using fake ID cards. Transactions worth Rs 1.5 crore have also been traced from their bank accounts and there are possibilities of their Pakistani connections which are being investigated thoroughly. As they were having fake identity cards they might participate in UP's 2022 state assembly elections," the officer added.

ISIS terrorist module eliminated by ATS in 2021

ATS arrested 6 terrorists who were planning to carry out blasts targeting religious cities in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from that online module of Al Qaeda terrorists was also busted and two terrorists got arrested.

DGP told that this year, a total of 12 cases were registered by the ATS in which 118 arrests were made. Apart from this, for the expansion of ATS and spot commandos, the state government allocated land in 12 districts including Deoband, and 4 districts on the Indo Nepal border.

Read :Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two Al Qaeda terrorists from Kakori