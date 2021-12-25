Kannauj: Sleuths from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) have been conducting raids on the residential premises of Piyush Jain and his brother Ambarish Jain for the past 20 hours; a big businessman who runs a perfume company as well as manufactures fragrance compound for adding flavour to Paan Masala products, since Friday.

Piyush Jain who is a resident of Chipatti Colony in Kannauj and his brother Ambarish Jain are the 'bigshots' in the perfume making industry. Their firm prepares the compound used in enhancing the essence of the Paan Masala and their products are supplied not only to several Indian cities but also overseas.

Besides, the DGGI sleuths raided his ancestral house, on Friday, also. At least 15-20 lockers were broken for counting the assets, a bag full of keys, nine drums of sandalwoods and wads of notes in Rs 2,000 denomination were recovered so far.