New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the licence of a helicopter pilot for six months following an incident while landing on an offshore platform in the Mumbai high seas. A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the helicopter descended below the desired flight path during approach for landing on the helideck.

The issue was brought to the notice of the Pilot In Command (PIC) by the first officer and the PIC took corrective action. However, during the process, the horizontal stabiliser of the helicopter hit the edge of the helideck, the official said.

"The pilot had exceeded the maximum takeoff weight and maximum landing weight of the helicopter during the operation of incident flight," the official said, adding that the pilot's licence has been suspended for six months. Specific details about the incident could not be immediately ascertained. (PTI)