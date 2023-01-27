New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Go First for the incident wherein 55 passengers were left behind in a passenger coach at Bangalore airport on January 9. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline following the incident.

Following the incident, the civil aviation watchdog issued a show cause notice to the Accountable Manager of M/s Go First, asking the carrier to explain why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. Go First submitted a reply to the show cause notice on Wednesday and the same was examined by the DGCA.

"Perusal of reply of M/s Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator (TC), commercial staff and crew regarding boarding of passengers in the aircraft," DGCA said on Friday, in a statement after examining the reply to the show cause notice.

The civil aviation regulator ruled that the airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for "ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling" and, therefore, the enforcement action in the form of financial penalty was imposed.