New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry after a passenger supposed to board an Indigo flight from Delhi to Patna was boarded on to another flight of the low cost career to Udaipur which is about 1,400km away from his actual destination, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Monday and the passenger was sent to Patna the next day. The passenger has been identified as Afsar Hussain. "Afsar Hussain booked a ticket for Patna via Indigo flight 6E-214 and reached Delhi airport on January 30 to board the scheduled flight. He was boarded on Udaipur-bound flight 6E-319 of Indigo by mistake. The passenger realised it only after landing at Udaipur Airport," a senior DGCA official said.

He informed the officials at Udaipur Airport, who then alerted the airline about the matter. The airline then flew him back to Delhi the same day and then to Patna on January 31. We are seeking a report into the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the airline, the DGCA official said.

The DGCA has asked the airline to conduct an inquiry into the incident to find out why the boarding pass of the passenger was not scanned at the time of boarding the flight and on how the second stage boarding pass check before entering into the aircraft did not flag the route change.

"We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E319 Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities on this matter. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger," the airline said in a statement on Friday. (With Agency Inputs)