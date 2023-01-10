New Delhi: GoFirst Monday flew without 55 passengers who were waiting on its airline bus on the Airport tarmac in Bengaluru. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought an explanation on this 'left behind' episode and assured that appropriate action will be taken on the airline.

Of the 55 passengers, 53 accepted the alternative arrangement provided by GoFirst in a different carrier and refund was provided for 2 passengers who did not want to opt for the alternative flight.

The incident was reported on the Delhi-bound G8 116 which took off around 6.30am. The Aviation regulator said it would take action on the airline following the report. DGCA said: "We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken afterwards."

Passengers termed it as the "most horrifying experience". Passenger Shreya Sinha said the passengers boarded the bus for the aircraft at 5.35am but remained on the bus itself for an hour. "Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways, 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in the bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, the driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!" she tweeted.

"Flight G8 116 (BLR - DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus were left on ground & flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded," her co passenger Satish Kumar said. GoFirst Airways responding to one of the tweets said: "We are sorry for the inconvenience. We have shared your concern along with your details to our team and they'll assist you at the earliest."

Officials said that the passengers were provided with an alternative flight to Delhi in another carrier- Air India - which was scheduled at 10 am, ANI reported.