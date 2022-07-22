New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday amended Civil Aviation Requirement for all airlines. The airline regulatory body stated that airlines should not refuse the carriage of any person on the basis of disability or reduced mobility.

Section 3 in Series M Part I “Carriage by Air - Persons with Disability (Divyangjan) and/or Persons with Reduced Mobility” was amended to improve the accessibility of boarding and flying for specially-abled (Divyangjan) people, the DGCA said on Friday.

However, the DGCA added that in case an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the passenger will have to be examined by a doctor in person - who shall in his or her opinion, categorically state medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not. After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take an appropriate decision on the carriage of such passengers. In case of refusal of carriage by the airline, it shall inform the passenger in writing with the reasons therein immediately.

Earlier in May, IndiGo had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport. The airline reasoned that the child was in "a state of panic" before the flight. This stirred up a storm on social media with Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia taking note of the issue.