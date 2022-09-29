New Delhi: Goddess Kushmanda is worshiped on the fourth day of the Navratri festival. According to mythology, the goddess is the creator of the universe. The Universal Mother Goddess Kushmanda is very calm and gentle. She has eight hands called ashta bhuja. She is holding kamandal, bow, arrow, lotus, an urn filled with nectar, Chakra, and a mace.

Read: Navaratri 2022- Day 4: Puja Vidhi and Bhog to offer Goddess Kushmanda

The goddess in her eighth hand is holding a rosary, a symbolic gesture for chanting as well as achieving accomplishments. She rides on a lion. Goddess Kushmanda signifies a fireball of energy.

Devotees pay obeisance to Maa Kushmanda on the fourth day of the Navratri festival. People while worshipping the goddess seek disease-free and healthy life. Besides, they seek fame and other accomplishments in their life from the goddess, said a priest of a temple in Delhi.