New Delhi: Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. Devotees pay obeisance to Goddess for achieving divine bliss. The faithful offer prayers to Goddess to tide over disease, fear and other miseries of life. Invoking Goddess Katyayani also helps in removing obstacles in a marriage. People also offer prayers to the Goddess to lead a happy conjugal life.

Goddess Katyayani's divine aura is very kind and fulfilling for devotees. The Goddess rides on a lion and the Divine Mother has four arms. The mother's one hand signifies 'Abhaya Mudra', the second hand denotes 'Vara Mudra', Goddess carries a sword in the third hand and the lotus flower in the fourth hand. According to mythology, Goddess Katyayani showers blessings and also fulfils every wish of the devotees.

Read: Durga Puja brings fresh hope for West Bengal 'dhakis' after 2 years of despair

Earlier, devotees paid obeisance to Skandamata on the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri on Friday. The name of the Goddess is derived from two words that are Skanda and Mata. The meaning of Skanda is Kartikeya and Mata means mother. Hence, the Goddess is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. The Supreme Mother has four hands. Goddess Skandamata is holding Kartikeya in her one hand, She is carrying lotus flowers in her second and third hands and giving blessings to devotees with her fourth hand. The Goddess rides on a lion and can be seen sitting on a lotus flower. Goddess Skandamata is the presiding deity of the Vishuddha Chakra.