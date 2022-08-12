Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The age-old tradition of taking out a procession of Lord Vishwanath in a palanquin was carried out with traditional fervour and gaiety in Varanasi on Thursday. The religious practice is being followed for the past 356 years at Kashi Vishwanath Shrine. The silver replica of the Lord, installed on a beautifully decked up palanquin, after passing through the main thoroughfares and lanes of Varanasi city arrived at Kashi Dham temple premises on Thursday. Scores of devotees thronged all along the Yatra route to have a glimpse of Lord Vishwanath. Devotees paid obeisance to the Lord on the auspicious occasion of Rangbhari Ekadasi.

Former Mahant Kulpati Tripathi said the whole country has been soaked in the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on 75th Indian Independence. "The silver replica of Kashi Vishwanath was decorated with flowers and petals similar to our Tricolour. Besides, the palanquin in which the Lord's religious procession was taken out, had been decked up in colour combination similar to our National Flag."