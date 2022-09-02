Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The statue of Lord Ganesh having 10 arms has become a centre of attraction among devotees in Bhopal. The mega idol of Ganpati was installed in 1982 near Habibganj railway station in Bhopal is one such rare temple in the country. During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, devotees used to visit the temple to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh in large numbers.

Another idol of Lord Ganesh having 10 arms was installed in the sanctum-sanctorum of a temple in Maharashtra. According to some priests, Maharaj Peshwa took the initiative to set up the statue of Lord Ganesh first in Maharashtra. After the passage of several years during the Peshwa's reign, another idol of Lord Ganesh having 10 arms came up near the Habibganj railway station in Bhopal.

Read: Eco-friendly Ganesh idol made using 17,000 coconuts in Hyderabad

There is a plaque outside the temple which tells a great deal about the coming up of the temple. Priests involved in the daily activities of the Lord Ganesh temple in Bhopal said that the significance of worshipping Ganpati has been mentioned in Vedas as well. Devotees throng the temple in large numbers offering grass blades (Durba) and Modak (sweet-meat).