Kochi/Mumbai/Chennai/Goa: As the festival of Easter is being celebrated on Sunday, devotees took part in mass and prayer sessions in churches across the country. In Kerala's Kochi, eastern mass and prayer sessions were held at St Mary's Cathedral Basilica by Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry.

Devotees gathered in large numbers to join sessions, praying to and remembering Jesus Christ, who rose from the dead on the day now known as Easter to millions of his devotees across the world. Sounds of hymns and prayers rang across the centuries-old cathedral. During his speech to the devotees, Cardinal George Alencherry highlighted the massive extent of sectarian thoughts, conflicts, and their escalation to riots and wars in the modern era and the loss of innocent lives due to it.

"We must cultivate a positive attitude of seeing everyone as brothers and sisters without hostility," he added. In Mumbai, the famous St. Michael's Church also hosted special Easter prayers. Devotees thronged in large numbers to remember the holy name of Lord Jesus. A devotee named Julie told media, "It is an important day for us, we are really happy today. Jesus rose from the dead today. He died for us on the cross. He brought salvation to the whole world and gave us all a new life."

Also Read: Best Easter pageant ever? Half a century of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

"Today is a great day. God has saved us," added another devotee named Amelie. In Goa, Easter celebrations were held with great vigour and faith by the devotees at the Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji. Easter Vigil was held outside the church. Fr Walter De Sa, Parish Priest, Immaculate Conception Church, Goa told media, "We will start the Easter vigil. The resurrection of Lord Jesus is the climax of our celebration, the culmination of Paschal Mystery. After death, our Lord rose."

"We are going to celebrate this victory over death and sin. The ceremony will begin with blessings of fire and light. Lord is the light of the world, he takes away all the darkness, namely sin and other evils. We will put out all lights, light a candle and enter the Church. Once we are inside the church, will turn them all. The significance is that the Lord is the light of the world."

ANI