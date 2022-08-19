Jalandhar: A strange practice of offering toy planes to God for the fulfilment of any wish has come to light. People of Talhan village offer toy planes at the Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Ji in return for going abroad. It is believed that Babaji makes the dreams of people, who want to go abroad come true.

The people, who come here, said, "There is so much power in this holy land of Gurdwara Sahib that no one goes back empty-handed. People, who want to go abroad, must come here and pay obeisance." This is the reason that every day hundreds of planes are bought from the shops in the market and offered at the time of taking a vow or when the vow is fulfilled. The stock of thousands of toy planes in the shops outside the Gurdwara Sahib can be found.

Also read: Picture of Bihar kids soaked in mud to please Rain God creating waves on Internet

On the other hand, the Gurdwara management does not claim this. According to them, it is only the devotion of the people. The Management Committee of Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Ji clarified that no such thing is claimed by the management. The recognition of Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Ji can be estimated from the fact that more than a hundred Akhand Path Sahibs are performed here by the Sangat in a week. Apart from this, Sahaj Path and Sukhmani Sahib are also continuously performed. This Akhand Path Sahib is kept either by those who want to go abroad or by those who have reached abroad due to the blessings of Baba Ji.