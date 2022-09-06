Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vaman, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu on the auspicious occasion of 'Parvartini' or 'Padma Ekadashi'. Jyotishacharya Pandit Prasad Dixit said that the ritual for 'Ekadashi' will commence from 5.54 am on Tuesday and continue till Wednesday 7 3:4 am. 'Parivartini Ekadashi' fasting will conclude on Thursday.

On the occasion, devotees will take a bath early in the morning and after wearing clean clothes, they will instal an idol or put a portrait of Lord Vaman and offer prayers. Before the commencement of the ritual, 'abhishekam' will be performed to Lord Vaman with 'panchamrit'. Thereafter flowers, incense sticks and Prasad will be offered to the Lord. After that, devotees will recite 'Vishnu Sahasranama' or listen to the mythological story associated with Lord Vaman.