Surat: Devotees of Ramnath Shiv Ghela temple in Gujarat's Surat offer 'live crabs' to ward off their ill-health especially ear-related ones, once in a year in January. According to the devotees, the faith is that if one offers live crabs here then their ear-related ailments will be cured, ANI reported.

The devotees say their children will never experience ear-pain in their lifetime. There is a belief that if you offer crabs here then your ear-related problems will be cured, said Falguni, a devotee. "Crabs are offered here once a year. We believe that by offering crabs here our children will not have any ear pain," said Pushpa, another devotee.

In Hindu temples, the popular offering include flowers, fruits, milk, sweets and coconuts are offered to deities. Here, the devotees worship the main deity Lord Shiva in the unusual way with presenting live crabs continuing with an age-old tradition. The offering of crabs begin from Makar Sankranti.

Temple priest Manojgiri Goswami attributes the ritual of offering crabs to the epic Ramayana. He says the practise came into being after Lord Ram established the temple. Lord Ram had established this temple and blessed it saying whoever offers crabs in this temple on the day of Ekadashi will get their wishes fulfilled, Manojgiri said.

Ever since people have believed that doing so will fulfil all their wishes and also ensure their well being. I have heard that whoever offers crabs at this temple, all their health-related problems are solved. I have been afflicted with an ailment and I have come here to pray and get rid of the problem, Heeral Chabuwala, a devotee carrying with live crabs said.