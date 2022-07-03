Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): The devotees at the Nellaipar Gandhimati Amman temple in Tirunelveli donated leather sandals worth Rs 12,000 for an elephant, which has been at the temple since the age of 13. The generous gift is more of a medical need for the elephant than a donation made out of religious intentions. The elephant, now 52-year-old, has grown obese as told by the veterinarian doctors, who examined it in 2017. The medical team reported that the elephant, lovingly called Gandhimathi, has exceeded the age-appropriate weight of 300 kg and would therefore need the said leather shoes to be able to walk without having to endure the pain caused because of its weight.

Also read: Ram Temple Trust receives Rs 3400 crores as donations from 11 crore people

Gandhimati was thereby advised to walk five km every day to get its weight in control. Though it lost a considerable weight of about 150 kgs in six months, walking so much with the weight made it difficult for the the elephant, causing it even more health issues like knee pain and joint pain. The devotees, who were aware of the ordeal of the giant, decided to help and devised a solution that would make things easier for Gandhimati.

They consulted the doctors and asked them for a possible solution to the problem. After a thorough consultation and exploring all possible options, they decided to design a special leather shoe for the elephant that cost Rs 12,000. The devotees now hope that the elephant will soon be back in its required shape and size without having to endure so much pain.