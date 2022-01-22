Dungarpur: Devkumari, mother of Rajya Sabha MP Harshvardhan Singh and former royal family member, passed away on Saturday. She breathed his last at Udai Bilas Palace in Dungarpur at 7am, and she was 90 years old.

Devkumari, a member of the former royal family, was the wife of Dungarpur Maharawal Mahipal Singh and granddaughter of Maharaja Ganga Singh of Bikaner. She was born on January 1, 1932, in the house of Maharaj Kunwar Vijay Singh of the Bikaner royal family. Hearing the news of the death of former royal family member, there was a wave of mourning in the entire Vagad, Mewar and Bikaner region.

A large number of people have started reaching Udaivilas Palace for getting the last glimpse of the former royal family member and to offer their condolences. Family priests of the royal family are performing rituals and then after her last journey will be taken out.

Read:Is this my fault if I belong to royal family?: Scindia to Cong