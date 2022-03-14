Mumbai: Union Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday claimed to have a video of a conversation between Waqf Board member Dr. Mudassir Lambe and a man named Arshad Khan proving that Lambe is related to the infamous Dawood Ibrahim. Claiming to have this video in a pen-drive, Fadnavis questioned the state government's audacity to have appointed a person related to Dawood as a member of the Waqf Board. The minister was speaking at the Lower House during the discussion on budget when he raised the question.

The claim is a sequel to another similar claim made last week wherein Fadnavis had submitted a pen drive containing "proof" supporting his allegations to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on March 8. He had claimed that his pen drive comprised video recordings running into 125 hours, showing how conspiracies were hatched by the police and members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, to falsely frame BJP leaders in crime cases.

He further claimed that the video footage showed Chavan talking about meetings held by people in high command including the chief minister, the state DGP as well as the police commissioner, to frame BJP leader Girish Mahajan under MCOCA and arrest him. Fadnavis had also further demanded a CBI probe into the matter. "The BJP will move the court if our demand is not met," he had added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday announced a probe into the allegations raised by opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis claiming conspiracies against himself and other BJP leaders by their political rival Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Patil also clarified that the probe will be led by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while speaking at the office of public prosecutor Pravin Chavan. "This 'sting operation' on Pravin Chavan will be probed. There is no question of supporting anyone involved," the state home minister said hinting at Fadnavis' pen-drive claims.

"The phone tapping was done illegally under the garb that phones of drug peddlers have been put under surveillance," Walse Patil argued. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav asked in the assembly how the contents of the pen drive submitted by Fadnavis to the House found the way in the public domain. "The pen drive is the property of the House. How come its contents are available in the public domain? Is it not the breach of the privilege of the House?" he asked. Both the parties used discrepancies in each others' claims about several cases in the past as weapons to condescend the other party and make their points during the assembly argument.

