Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Shrikant Sharma, the BJP candidate from Mathura and Minister for Power, after casting his vote on Thursday, stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has done a tremendous job and he is one of the pioneers, who strived for the all-round development of the state.

"These elections are no ordinary, but are associated with the development and safety of women in the state. In the last five years, we have laid the foundation for a prosperous Uttar Pradesh," said Shrikant Sharma

In the first phase of elections to the UP assembly, a huge number of people stood in serpentine queues at various booths in Mathura to exercise their franchise.

On Thursday, polling for the first phase in 58 Assembly constituencies of 11 districts began at 7 am and will end by 6 pm.

The first phase focuses on the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western parts of UP. The elections are being held at Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar. In all, 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the assembly polls while the fate of the nominees will be decided by nearly 2.27 crore voters.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled for seven phases, which will be conducted on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Around 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain law and order as the election campaign for the first phase of Assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening. The police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 Assembly constituencies for which polling is underway.