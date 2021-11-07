Agartala: An interaction programme on children's rights and a poster exhibition was held at the Rabindra Satabarishiki Building today in collaboration with the Tripura Legal Services Authority and the National Legal Services Authority.

The theme of the exchange of views and poster display was, ‘Protecting Children: Providing Hope’. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Justice of the Supreme Court and Acting Chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority, inaugurated the event as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Inaugurating the event, Justice Lalit emphasized the role of all concerned in protecting the rights of children in society. He said that the overall development of children and protection of their rights must be ensured.

“Under the Right to Education, it is mentioned that all children between the ages of 6-14 years should be provided education. At the same time, they need to pay attention to quality education so that they can be well-educated,” Justice Lalit said.

He said the National Legal Services Authority is working to protect the rights of children and the society needs to create an environment for children where they can feel safe.

The National Legal Services Authority has taken initiatives to raise awareness about children's rights through such programs across the country from October 2 to November 14.

Supreme Court Justice Rishikesh Roy was also present on the occasion as a special guest. Among others who graced the event were Tripura High Court Justice and Acting Chairman of State Legal Services Authority Shubhashish Talapatra, Tripura High Court Justice Arindam Lodh, Tripura High Court Justice S G Chattopadhyay, State Child Protection Commission Chairperson Nilima Ghosh, Member Secretary of National Legal Services Authority Ashoka Kumar Sehgal.

Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court Indrajit Mahanty, who presided over the function, said that children should grow up with confidence. Member Secretary of State Legal Services Authority Sanjay Bhattacharya delivered the welcome address.