Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday claimed that since coming to power in 2018, their Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state has been pursuing politics of development as a priority. He asserted that apart from the development of rural areas, their government is taking several strong steps for the development of infrastructure in both urban and rural areas. "In terms of infrastructural development, there has been a huge difference between the Agartala of today and the Agartala of four years back”, said Tripura CM.

Saha further said that those who love this city with their heart and soul must have noticed these differences. Today, the CM visited various areas of his own Assembly 8 Town Bordowali along with local public representatives and officials. “During the visit, the cooperation that I got from the locals in the overall development of the area, I am sure that the pace of development work will be accelerated in the coming days”, he said. Along with Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder, Deputy Mayor, Corporators, Secretary of Urban Development Department, District Magistrate Sub-Divisional Magistrate and prominent social workers of the area, the CM visited parts of Bardowali Assembly area.

The CM further said: “In the Marg Darshan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", I was informed in detail about the progress of the ponds under the Amrit Sarovar project undertaken in this area and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials. Besides, I was also informed about various facilities and disadvantages including drainage systems from the local residents."