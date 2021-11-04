Srinagar: The administration is claiming that Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir has been developing rapidly for the past two years, but according to statistics, this claim is contrary to reality.

Many schemes in Jammu and Kashmir have been halted as only 10% of the funds have been released in the current financial year for the ongoing construction schemes in Jammu and Kashmir funded by the Central government. According to the rules, the Central government provides 90 per cent of funding to Central schemes while the local administration has to pay the remaining 10 per cent.

These schemes include NREGA of Rural Development Department, Jal Jeevan Mission of Jal Shakti, NRHM of Health Department and Samgra Scheme of Education Department to which only 10% of funds have been made available for the construction work and other projects.

According to the data, only Rs 1,809 crore was made available to 25 departments till October, while under the regulations, they owed Rs 18,527 crore in the current financial year.

Speaking in this connection, the National Conference and the PDP said that the claims made by the Central government on the development after the repeal of Section 370 were proving to be wrong with their own figures.

Imran Nabi, the spokesperson of the National Conference, speaking to ETV Bharat said that the government has been reassuring the people for the past two years about the development, but it is now proving to be hollow.

PDP leader Rauf Bhatt said that whether it is roads or other construction projects in cities and villages, they have all been done by the previous governments, but the Central government is just making claims. Locals said that in this scenario, problems of people are increasing and mistrust is also being created.