Mandya(Karnataka): Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his brother HD Revanna broke down and were in tears after seeing their father, JDS party chief HD Deve Gowda on a giant screen at the JDS function held in Chinya village of Nagamangala Assembly Constituency in Mandya district on Sunday.

According to sources, activists and fans also participated in the event. A video of H.D. Deve Gowda sitting at home and watching the program was aired on the screen. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy burst into tears on the stage itself after seeing his doting father. Deve Gowda did not come to the convention due to illness. Thus, after finding out the condition of their father, H.D. Kumaraswamy and his brother and former minister HD Revanna broke down.

Speaking at the event, Kumaraswamy said that: "If I am given a five-year administration, I have thought of giving schemes that will prevent farmers from becoming debtors. I will give information to every house about what kind of plans I will provide. Daughters of every family in our country should live with self-respect. I will tell about the plans which we have made for educated girls of the village."

Those who grew up from this party said that they have finished JDS in Mandya. But, no one can do this in this life, he said.