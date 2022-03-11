New Delhi: With more than 42 percent vote share and 92 seats in Punjab, AAP has created a history by dethroning the Congress government from the State. The Thursday's result in one of the sensitive states in India might give Arvind Kejriwal-led party a big chance to increase its members in the Rajya Sabha but experts believe that the party has a long way to go to make its impact in national politics.

"AAP is emerging as a major political party. After Delhi, they got people's mandate to rule Punjab. However, if you compare their number of votes in Delhi and Punjab it's very less," said renowned political analyst Dr. Geeta Bhatt to ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

By August this year, the election for 70 Rajya Sabha seats in 21 states will take place following the retirement of the incumbent MPs. Election for at least 13 Rajya Sabah seats will take place on March 31 after two members from Assam, three members from Kerala, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Tripura are retiring on April 2.

As many as five Rajya Sabha members from Punjab are retiring on April 9. Following its clean sweep in Punjab, AAP which already has three members in Rajya Sabah from Delhi will add five more to its kitty. Two more Rajya Sabha members from Punjab will retire on July 4.



"The victory in the Punjab election has given AAP a chance to prove itself. The party has a huge responsibility in a State like Punjab which is severely affected by security issues as well as drugs," said Dr. Bhatt.

It's a fact that Punjab which shares its border with Pakistan remains in the headlines on every alternate day. It's either incident related to injecting drugs from across the border or a law and order issue, the State government always needs to take strong steps to combat the situation.

Comparing its government in the national capital, AAP, which literally gets protection from the Centre needs to work pro-actively to retain the faith of the people of Punjab. AAP also bagged two seats in the Goa Assembly election.

By June 21, as many as 21 Rajya Sabha members will retire from six states followed by 34 members retiring in July and two members from Haryana will retire in August. The BJP on the other hand is going to add a few more Rajya Sabah seats from Himachal Pradesh, Assam next month. The party will get one more seat from Tripura where CPM MP Jharna Das is retiring next month.

As far as BJP's position is concerned, the Uttar Pradesh election has shown that people voted for the ruling dispensation. "The UP result also signifies the pro-incumbency factor. Normally, it's a tough situation for any ruling party to again come to the power," said Dr. Bhatt.

With a total vote share of 41.29 percent, BJP got 255 seats in the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. When asked what went wrong with the Congress in Punjab, Dr. Bhatt said that people took a serious note regarding what was happening in the Congress.



"The election result shows that people of Punjab were not happy with Congress. There was a sense of entitlement and all the Congress leaders were fighting amongst themselves. In addition to this, the decision of the central leadership of Congress was also not able to resolve the infighting," said Dr. Bhatt. With a 23 percent total vote share, Congress bagged 18 seats in Punjab to become an opposition party in the 117 member Punjab Assembly.

