Mumbai: Former chief secretary Sitaram Kunte appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Mumbai office on Tuesday to record his statement in relation to the case of money-laundering against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

According to sources, the central agency is expected to question him regarding the transfer and posting of police officers during Deshmukh's tenure. Kunte was summoned by ED earlier also.

The ED's case is based on an FIR registered by the CBI in which Deshmukh was accused of asking former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to extort Rs.100 crore each month from owners of eateries in Mumbai.

A major nexus was exposed by Rashmi Shukla, the then chief of State Intelligence Department, when she tapped telephone calls. The department then prepared a confidential report which is currently with the ED.

Sources said that the report was first shared with the then Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal and then with Kunte to chalk out the future course of action following a discussion with the chief minister.

