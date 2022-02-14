New Delhi: Chief of Radha Soami Satsang Beas Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting has become significant in the wake of the Punjab Assembly elections. A photograph of this meeting has been shared on social media.

On the other hand, with the election fever gripping Punjab, political bigshots have fast-tracked their trip to the state for campaigning in support of their candidates. BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Punjab and addressed rallies in favour of their candidates. On February 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address an election rally at Jalandhar in Punjab.

The outcome of the meeting between the Prime Minister and Radha Soami Satsang chief is not known, said the source.