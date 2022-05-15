New Delhi: India has reacted sharply to the killing of two members of the Sikh community in Pakistan calling it shocking and deplorable. The Ministry of External Affairs has registered a strong protest with the government of Pakistan asking it to investigate the killing and take action against those responsible.

Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the restive province bordering Afghanistan. Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning, reports said.

"We have seen the reports on the brutal killing of two Sikh traders by unidentified armed men in Peshawar. Sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence," the MEA spokesperson said in an official release.

"Grave concerns have been expressed by various quarters of the Indian civil society and the Sikh community at this shocking and deplorable incident. We have registered our strong protest with the Government of Pakistan regarding the continued targeting of members of the minority community in Pakistan. We call upon the authorities concerned to sincerely investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this deplorable incident. We expect that the Government of Pakistan, in discharge of its responsibilities, will look after the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities," read the release.

The two Sikhs were in the business of spices and had shops in the Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband, about 17 kms from Peshawar, reported news agency PTI. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the attack and directed the police to take immediate steps to arrest the culprits.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits.

He also urged the chief minister to ensure steps for the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens, particularly non-Muslims. Sharif expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased. He observed that enmity with Pakistan was the reason behind this act of terrorism and resolved to eliminate the enemies of the country, the report said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the attack and sought a report from the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police. "The KP government has terribly failed at protecting the minorities," Sanaullah said, indicating past incidents of violence against Sikhs in the province.

