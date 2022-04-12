Deoghar (Jharkhand): The rescue operation resumed on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the rescue operation was carried out till evening and it was suspended in the night. Over 14 tourists are still stuck in the cable cars of Trikut ropeway. Earlier, on April 11, from 7.30 am onwards, a team of IAF Garuda commandos, along with MI-17 and MI-17 V5, were involved in carrying out airlifting of stranded tourists and 32 persons have been brought down to the ground safely so far. One tourist while he was being shifted to the chopper, his safety belts unfastened, and fell into the deep gorge and died.

Deoghar District Magistrate (DM) Manjunath Bhajantri said, "The IAF rescue team has been providing food and water to the stranded tourists on the cable cars. Though, the target was to rescue people by the evening of April 11, but could not materialise. The demography of the Trikut hills is such that we were facing hurdles to carry out rescue operations at night. On Tuesday morning, all the remaining stranded tourists will be taken out of the cable cars safely."

Manjunath further said, "Altogether 32 people stuck in different trollies of the Trikut ropeway were rescued during the whole day operation carried on Monday. But in the evening, a person died while he was being shifted to the chopper. At present, 15 persons are stuck in four trollies of the Trikut ropeway." "The administration's topmost priority is to airlift remaining persons stuck in different cable cars of the ropeway. The matter will be probed and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty."

On the other hand, a Garuda commando while carrying out a rescue operation was stuck in one of the cable cars. He was airdropped to a trolley, but as darkness descended, the choppers moved out of the evacuation site, leaving him stranded. But, the Garuda commando, who was stuck in one of the cable cars was found to be motivating tourists during the night, said sources.

"We sought help from the NDRF personnel, including Army, from Sunday evening (April 10) when the mishap took place. Responding to our SOS, the Central government ensured the deployment of Army and ITBP soldiers as well as Garuda commandos and IAF choppers, immediately. We are getting assistance in the rescue operation from the IAF team belonging to Kharagpur (West Bengal) Air Force Base and Ranchi (Jharkhand) Air Force Station," added the DM.