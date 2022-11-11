Kasaragod: A Malayali dentist was found dead on the railway track in Kunthapura of Karnataka on Thursday after a case was lodged against him for allegedly misbehaving with a young woman, who had come to his dental clinic for treatment. The deceased has been identified as S Krishnamurthy (52), a native of Badiatukka in Kasaragod district.

After learning about the woman's ordeal, her relatives tried to attack the doctor in his clinic. The police registered a case against the doctor based on the woman's complaint on November 8. The same evening, the doctor left his clinic without his mobile phone and was nowhere to be found. His bike was recovered from Kumbla.

On Thursday evening, Krishnamurthy's body was found scattered on the railway track in Kunthapura. His relatives identified his body by his clothes. Initial investigation suggested the doctor was distressed and died by suicide following the allegations levelled against him. His family has alleged that the case against him was fabricated. Five people, including the woman's brother, were taken into custody by the Badiyadka police following the doctor's death and a case of abetment of suicide was registered against them.