KOLKATA: Expectations on the Trinamool Congress are growing after wresting control over the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) with a huge majority for the third consecutive year. So, in order to live up to people's expectations, the KMC has to improve water supply, maintain proper sewerage and street lighting systems in the city. The Corporation also plays a vital role in the upkeep of the city and to give a facelift to the city after keeping the historical and heritage monuments of the city intact. ETV Bharat spoke to a cross-section of society to know about their expectations from the Corporation.

The main demand of the people is to transform the city into an ideal metro city. They wanted the authorities concerned to maintain a proper supply of drinking water, good street lighting no water-logging during the rainy season, proper sanitation and a garbage-free city. The expectations of the common people are obviously different from that of the intellectuals. Some of the intellectuals, who spoke to ETV Bharat, are hopeful of the performance of the Corporation while some do not have any expectations at all.

Educationist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri said that Kolkata has changed for the better during the past 10 years. “We are hopeful that the new Board will work to make the city even more beautiful. Our main expectation is a better sewerage system to relieve the people from the pain of water-logging during the rainy season. At the same time, people should behave more responsibly so that the garbage is not dumped on the roads. I am sure the city beautification will be possible under the new Board,” he said.

He also said that making "Kolkata one of the most beautiful cities in the world is not only the responsibility of KMC, but also people. So, public awareness is important."

According to technocrats, the three main problems in the city are inadequate supply of clean drinking water, poor sewerage system and absence of proper solid waste management system. According to Pranab Das a retired KMC engineer, unless these problems are solved it is not possible to make much headway in making Kolkata an ideal metro.

Economist Santanu Basu said he is not hopeful that things will change for something positive under the new Board. “The city's development and beautification need a huge money. And I do not think that neither the KMC nor the state government has enough reserves to meet the huge expenses. Another problem is that every decision is one-person oriented. Hence, I do not think that anything will change for the better,” he said.

Actor Badshah Moitra said KMC services are virtually not available for people living in high-rise buildings. “They have to pay for everything. The new Board should take care of this aspect,” he said.

According to political and financial analyst Santanu Sanyal, the entire focus of the ruling party now is how to get the Prime Minister's post for their Chief Minister. “So there might be many flashy promises, but no real development,” he opined.

