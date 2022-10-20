Prayagraj: In a shocking incident, a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj claimed that a dengue patient died after being given 'sweet lime' (mosambi) juice instead of blood plasma at a hospital during treatment. The family members alleged that the "Global Hospital" in Prayagraj's Jhalwa area gave 'mosambi juice' to dengue patient Pradeep Pandey instead of blood plasma due to which the patient died.

After the incident was reported in the media, authorities swung into action and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nanak Saran, sent a three-member team to the hospital for investigation, during which several irregularities were found following the same CMO order to cancel the license of the hospital and seal its premises.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police (IG) Prayagraj Rakesh Singh said, "An investigation team has detained some suspects after examining the report of fake plasma given to dengue patients. A few days back a fake blood bank was also busted. The investigation is underway to know the exact matter."

On the other side, as the matter reached Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, speaking to reporters, he said, "A team with the Chief Medical Officer has been formed and sent to the spot. I have also spoken to the District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri regarding the matter. The investigation report will come soon. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case."

According to the information, Patient Pradeep Pandey was admitted to the Global Hospital on October 17, for the next two days during treatment he was allegedly given sweet lime (Mosambi) juice instead of blood plasma, as his condition deteriorated he was shifted to another hospital but eventually he died.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation here to apprise it of the steps taken for the control and prevention of dengue. The Lucknow Bench of the court also asked the state government to tell about the upgrade of medical facilities.