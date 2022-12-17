Muzaffarabad: Demonstrations were organized in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (POK) Bagh and Hajira on Friday to mark the Bangladesh War of Independence that led to East Pakistan becoming a new nation-state. The protesters compared the situation of then East Pakistan with the present situation of the POK under the Punjabi Pakistani regime. Slogans were raised against Islamabad with fresh calls of 'haquqi azadi' (true freedom) from Islamabad.

This was for the first time that such protests were organised on December 16 in POK. Fifty years ago, the day marked the largest military surrender after the Second World War, as 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces -- resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan.

December 16 is marked every year as 'Vijay Diwas' in India. On December 16, 1971, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief martial law administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of the Pakistan Army located in East Pakistan, signed the Instrument of Surrender. In recent, months POK has witnessed continuous unrest following frequent anti-Pakistan and anti-army protests.

Earlier this month, PoK witnessed a surge in "Azadi slogans" after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif insulted top Pok leader Tanvir Ilyas, Asian Lite International reported. This new development came after a video went viral featuring Sharif, who was at an official function, showing him indulging in a verbal spat with Ilyas. (ANI)