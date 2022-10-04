New Delhi/Noida: Demon King Ravan's birthplace, Bisrakh village, situated in the Noida area of Uttar Pradesh, never witnessed the celebrations of the Dasara festival or the staging of Ramlila since time immemorial. When the whole country is soaked in Navratri celebrations, for the people of Bisrakh village, it is like any normal day. People are engaged in household work or daily chores.

Demon King Ravan was born at Seer Vishrawa's house in Bisrakh village. Ravan was an erudite scholar. The village also has an ancient temple where Ravan worshipped Lord Shiva. When Ravan was killed by Lord Rama, the demise of the Demon King was treated as a sad moment by the villagers. Hence, neither Ramlila nor Dasara was celebrated in this village.

Priest Ramdas of the ancient Lord Shiva temple speaking to ETV Bharat said, "Anybody, who dared to break the tradition and celebrated Dasara festival or organised Ravan Dahan then something inauspicious happened to him or her. Hence, people didn't burn the effigy of Ravan not only in this village, but in the surrounding areas also. People belonging to Bisrakh village treated Ravan as their son. They mourn the demise of the Demon king. On the occasion of the Dasara festival, the village wears a deserted look. People can be seen in a sad mood." There are only two places in the country where Dasara is not celebrated. One place is in Karnataka in south India and the other is at Bisrakh village in the Noida area of Uttar Pradesh.