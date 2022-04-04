Rampur: In a surprising incident, a man from a village in Rampur of Uttar Pradesh has filed an application with the SDM Ashok Chaudhary and demanded that his house be demolished. The application to demolish his own house has also surprised the officials. However, when the matter was investigated, it was found that people had built their houses on that land long ago by bridging the pond.

The man, who asked for demolition of his house was identified as Ehsan Miyan hailing from Mitrapur Ehrola village of Rampur. He said in his application to the SDM that his house was ancestral property and it was built by his great-grandfather. Recently, when he checked the land papers, it was found that it is the land of the pond. For this reason, he has requested the SDM to demolish the house. Meanwhile, the local people started opposing the move of Ehsan when they came to know he had moved an application seeking dismantling of his house. People living in his neighbourhood say that if Ehsan's house was demolished, then their houses will also come under the purview of the government.

In this backdrop, the landlord, who feared a threat to his life, also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in which he said that his house was built on the government land. Hence, he wants his illegal house to be demolished. The most interesting thing is that village head's house is also being claimed to come under the purview of the pond.

Based on his application, when the investigation was done, it was found that his house was built on the land of the pond and the graveyard. The SDM said that more than half the village is situated on the pond and graveyard when we carried out a survey. People have built their homes by bridging the pond and graveyard. After the formation of the Yogi government, a campaign was launched to remove the illegal encroachments on government lands.