New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called upon the party workers to "preserve Indian democracy" and said that "attempts are being made to destroy the country's composite culture and its Ganga-Jamuni virasat".

She was addressing the workers in a video message as the party celebrated its 137th foundation day.

"History is being falsified, our composite culture is being destroyed. Common citizens are feeling scared and unsafe. Democracy has been sidelined and there is an autocratic government," she said in her message.

"Congress is not just a political party, it is a movement. Its leaders have participated in the struggle for independence, served jail time and even laid down their lives," she said adding, "Those who did not participate in the struggle for independence will never understand its value. All steps are being taken to attack the foundation of India."

The Congress President called upon party workers to preserve democracy at all costs.

"Congress cannot stay quiet at a time like this. No one would be allowed to destroy the heritage of the country," she said.

Congress celebrated its 137th foundation day, with Sonia Gandhi unfurling the party flag.

The flag, comprising the tri-colour with a spinning wheel in the center, was adopted by Congress as its flag in 1931.

However, a small accident happened as the Congress President unfurled the flag, and the flag fell from the pole.

Party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, KC Venugopal and several senior party leaders were also present at the foundation day celebration.