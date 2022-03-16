Raipur: The issue of 'The Kashmir Files' film also echoed in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. On the demand of the opposition to make the film tax-free in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said in the house that GST is levied on the film. "GST is a central issue, so we demand the Centre that this film should be made tax-free in the whole country and a resolution should be passed from the house that this film should be made tax-free in the whole country."

Bhupesh Baghel also said that first get the film tax-free from the central government, then we will also make the film tax-free. He invited all the members of the House to watch the film together. He also said about watching the film after the proceedings of the Assembly ended this evening.

The CM has sent invitations to all the MLAs and dignitaries to watch the film. An entire hall has been booked for The Kashmir Files movie at 8 pm on Wednesday night at PVR in the capital's Magneto Mall.