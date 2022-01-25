Varanasi: Varanasi and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh are famous for their wooden lacquer ware and wooden toys. Designs are created with the natural veins of the wood. These toys are made without any joints, and are attractive and safe playthings for children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the popularity of wooden toys made in Varanasi and Mirzapur districts of Uttar Pradesh. As the UP election is around, the demand for wooden replicas of Kashi Dham and Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has gone up. People staying in United States, New Zealand and Singapore have ordered for these wooden replicas for putting them as decorative piece in their homes as well as giving someone as memento. Apart from foreign countries, people living in Mumbai and Bengaluru have placed their orders for such wooden replicas.

Bihari Lal Agarwal of Varanasi who is into wooden business for long, said, demand for wooden models of Kashi Dham and Sri Temple in Ayodhya has gone up and these wooden replicas are selling like hotcakes. People living in foreign countries as well as those staying in Mumbai and Bengaluru are placing orders for these two wooden models. Several orders have already been dispatched to the recipients, so far. Political leaders and VIPs from other states where elections are due have been asking for these wooden prototypes of Kashi Dham and Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Many ministers and MLAs have also placed their orders for these wooden models at the local level also. They want to put them as a decorative piece or give them to guest as a memento. Earlier, an MLA had placed order for five wooden models and thereafter he asked for 20 models, added Bihar Lal Agarwal.