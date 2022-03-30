New Delhi: A demand for a law to bring in censorship for OTT platforms and web channels was raised in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday by Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya. Pointing out that there is a Censor Board for films but not for OTT platforms and web channels he said that there should be a censorship provision for removing obscene scenes and content spreading religious hatred from OTT platforms.

The BJD MP also said that the viewership of OTT platforms skyrocketed as traditional sources of entertainment were severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. "Taking advantage of this, web channels are showing very obscene pictures and sometimes using very objectionable language... (this) is having a very bad impact, particularly on the younger generation," said Acharya.

He further alleged that some programs on web channels are having an adverse impact on the communal harmony in the country adding that the issue can be resolved by introducing a censorship provision for the medium. "If there was a censorship provision, this could not have happened," he said."In the name of freedom of creativity and in the name of expression of views, we cannot encourage debauchery and exploitation of women and disrespecting religious sentiments," added Acharya.

He also referred to the Delhi High Court's recent criticism of Twitter for allowing objectionable comments against religious communities. "Law should be made to impose censorship on web channels who are taking undue advantage of not being censored and spreading hatred among religions and communities," said Acharya.

