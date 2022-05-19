Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): The moderate group of Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday said the recommendations of the delimitation draft on Jammu and Kashmir are another step toward implementing "demographic change" by way of reducing Muslim representation in the conflict-ridden state and gradually "changing" its Muslim majority character.

Hurriyat in a statement commented on the ongoing uncertain situation and intimidation of people, killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, Shopian youth Shoaib Gani and policeman Riyaz Thoker, said that these killings are a result of a vicious circle of violence ongoing due to unresolved Kashmir conflict.

"The situation on ground is already bad enough and only seems to worsen. People have been forced to silence by intimidation, and it’s result cannot be peace," the statement said. Paying tributes to the fathers of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Molvi Mohammad Farooq, and Abdul Gani Lone on their death anniversaries on 21st May, the Hurriyat said it believes that the path of seeking peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict in keeping with the wishes of its people, while considering the interests of both India and Pakistan is the way out and the way forward.

"It is also the way to peace and prosperity for the region. Hegemonic authority, use of force or intimidation of people, only complicate the conflict further," the statement said.

The Hurriyat called for "Kashmir bandh" on May 21 to pay tribute to Molvi Farooq the "martyrs" of Hawal. On May 21, 1990 Molvi Farooq was assassinated at his Nigeen residence by unidentified gunmen and during his funeral at Hawal in Srinagar CRPF allegedly fired on mourners killings dozens.