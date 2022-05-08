Srinagar: Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Maharashtra and Congress in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Rajni Patil on Saturday said that the Delimitation Commission's reprot is unfair and politically motivated. Speaking to reporters on the last day of her three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Patil said, "The report of the Delimitation Commission has come as we had expected. The Commission is playing in the Centre's hand."

"It would be premature time to talk about the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Presently, we are busy with bringing our own house in order. We will think about alliances with regional parties after our cards are decided," she added. Over a question on infighting in the Congress party, she said, "We have managed to bring everyone on the same page. I think a solution will be found soon. You will see the results soon".

Over the recent figures released by the WHO claiming a death toll of over 4.7 million against the five lakh as claimed by the government, Patil said, "On February 18, 2019, our leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that COVID-19 was unfolding like a tsunami. Everyone laughed at him. But, then the fact is it came like a tsunami." "If you look at the situation in the country after the pandemic outbreak, people died due to lack of oxygen.

"There was a case of death in every family. The death toll from the pandemic is being concealed by the Central government. This government is also calling the figures given by WHO false. The government should come forward and state the truth. Also, the death certificate, too, should have a photograph of Modiji so that people can understand, who is responsible," she said.

Speaking about the arrest of Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga and the political row surrounding it, Patil said, "Politics should be less about personal issues. We should understand that the country has other important issues like unemployment and inflation, and we should talk about them. The BJP does all this to divert attention from the important issues and we get diverted." That should not be the case. No one is talking about Covid deaths, the distance between the two religions (Hindu and Islam) is being widened, they are being divided. I think this should be stopped. We have to take the country along," she added

