Srinagar (J&K): The three-member commission on Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai, on Friday signed an order to reorganize the assembly constituencies of the Union Territory. Kashmiri politicians termed the Commission's report as "disappointing".

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said that the 84th constitutional amendment had stopped the delimitation of Parliament and constituencies till 2026. "It is because a census should be done first. The Act of 2002 was also not followed while drafting the report," he said, adding that the order was "imposed" upon the residents under Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have never participated and no decision can be made in our absence. Our special status has been revoked. We have filed a petition against the decision but unfortunately, to date, there has been no hearing in the case," he said. "We want to follow the constitutional process and if there is a ban on delimitation, then why here? There is a basic criterion for the delimitation of constituencies. On what basis was one constituency given to another?" he questioned.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also rejected the report of the delimitation commission, alleging that the panel has "become an extension of the BJP". "What delimitation are you talking about? That delimitation commission that has become an extension of the BJP? It has ignored the basic parameter of population and added or removed areas as per their wishes. We reject it, we have no faith in it," Mehbooba told reporters after attending a function in Anantnag.

The former chief minister said the commission was set up to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "The delimitation commission is part of the design under which Article 370 was abrogated. The aim is to reduce the powers of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and weaken them. This is another way to disempower people," she added. Replying to a question about PDP's participation in elections, Mehbooba said "What elections? There is no trace of the polls in sight. We don't know anything".

Imran Nabi Dar, a spokesman for the National Conference, said: "the process was done to benefit proxies. We are studying the individual effects of this report. The NC believes that whenever there are Assembly elections here, people will give a decisive answer to these proxies."

Meanwhile, Peoples Conference termed the report as "discrimination against Kashmiris". "The delimitation report is a repeat of the past. Same traditional entities are calling the shots behind the scenes. Kashmir has been discriminated against as in the past. No change. Only the degree of disempowerment is greater," the party said.

"Over the last six decades, Kashmir’s share of assembly seats in the J&K assembly increased from 43 to 47 while Jammu’s share rose from 30 to 43. Who is responsible for this systematic disempowerment of Kashmiris from 1947? Those who aided and abetted in the journey from Jammu’s 30 to 37 are the ones who aided and abetted from 37 to 43," the party spokesperson said.

