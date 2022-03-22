Dehradun: Delhi government will provide free treatment to the mother of Pradeep Mehra, the teenager from Uttarakhand's Almora whose video of running home from work went viral on social media sites on March 20.

The video showcased the boy running on the streets of Noida with a bag on his shoulders, late at night, as he works at McDonald's and says he runs to prepare himself to join the Indian Army. The video was shared on Twitter by the National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri. It garnered reactions, praises, and offers of help to Pradeep.

Consequently, the Delhi government has taken the initiative to provide free treatment to Pradeep's mother, who is admitted to a Delhi hospital. The family had already taken a loan of several lakhs for the treatment. Meanwhile, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal has offered Pradeep to give free army recruitment training at the General Bipin Rawat Youth Foundation Camp.

